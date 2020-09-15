De Sciglio linked with Roma move

Roma have been linked with a transfer for Juventus left-back Mattia de Sciglio who may be included as part of a deal for Edin Dzeko.

Juve are looking for a new striker this summer following Gonzalo Higuain’s free transfer to Inter Miami last week and have been linked with Dzeko over the last month.

The Bianconeri were looking at a number of options, including Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, however he may have ruled out a move to Turin today due to the time required to obtain an Italian passport.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that Edin Dzeko remains new coach Andrea Pirlo’s first choice and the club have already agreed terms on a move, with De Sciglio being included in the deal.

According to Di Marzio, the 27-year-old would join the Giallorossi on loan for a season with an option to sign him outright included in the deal.

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reports on similar lines (See below), but suggests that a deal for De Sciglio would be independent of any move for Dzeko.