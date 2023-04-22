De Sciglio previews Juventus match against Napoli

Juventus defender Matia de Sciglio has previewed their match against Napoli this weekend and admits the defeat in the reverse fixture was a huge blow.

The black and whites will face the Partenopei in one of the most exciting games of the weekend in Europe as they seek to earn as many points as possible.

Juve wants to end the season well and aims to recover from back-to-back losses against Lazio and Sassuolo.

Napoli has also struggled for form in recent matches and was eliminated from the Champions League in midweek by AC Milan.

We expect the visitors to give Juve a tough match and De Sciglio says via Il Bianconero:

“The defeat of the first leg was quite heavy, so also from the point of view of pride we must show that it had been only a bad evening for us. Beyond the three points that are important, we must play a game of pride because we have the opportunity to take revenge”.

Juve FC Says

We expect a tough test from Napoli in this game and must be prepared for it in the best possible manner.

Regardless of the outcome, they will likely still be league champions, so we must be prepared to get the points to help our bid to cement a place in the top four.