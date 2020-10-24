De Sciglio reveals how he should have ended up at PSG

Mattia De Sciglio was one player that Juventus were aiming to offload in the last transfer window as they looked to bring in Federico Chiesa.

They eventually shipped him out on loan to Lyon for the rest of the season.

The Italian made his debut for his new team last week and he has just disclosed that he probably would have been playing for a different French team if things had been different.

The defender will be hoping to help Lyon make a return to the Champions League at the end of this season, but he has now revealed that he was close to a move to PSG even before this transfer window.

He claimed that he had the chance to move to PSG in January and he was ready to make the move.

It was a close call but in the final stages, both teams couldn’t find an agreement and he remained in Italy instead.

He told Le10Sports as quoted by Calciomercato: “Why OL and not PSG? I don’t know. It’s true that we talked about it especially in January. I was close, yes, but at the last moment between the two clubs had not yet reached the final agreement. So the operation was skipped ”