Mattia de Sciglio was among the players Juventus offloaded this summer, having been deemed unsuitable for Thiago Motta’s system.

Even if Motta had not become the new manager, de Sciglio might still have been sold. In recent seasons, the defender has struggled with physical issues, significantly limiting his contributions to Juventus.

Despite being offered a new contract by Max Allegri, who believed he could return to form, de Sciglio played in less than ten percent of Juve’s games after signing the extension.

With Motta’s arrival, Juventus decided it was time for him to move on, and Empoli secured his services.

De Sciglio has now opened up about being instructed to leave Juventus and how it impacted his family and his personal plans.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It hasn’t been an easy time, in fact I admit it was difficult beyond receiving the news that I was out of the project. Not knowing what the destination would be, with a family and a small daughter, and not knowing certain answers made me sad. I have a certain responsibility, the most important thing is that they are well. This period has been difficult to manage but fortunately I have the experience to be able to manage it in the best way. I thought I would go to the camp and train for myself”.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio is one of the defenders we should have offloaded long ago. Hopefully, he can stay fit and play some games for Empoli.