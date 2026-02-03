Mattia De Sciglio played for Juventus between 2017 and 2025 and was regarded as one of the club’s key players before persistent injury problems disrupted his momentum. His move to Turin reunited him with Max Allegri, having previously worked together at AC Milan, but Juventus were not the only elite club interested in securing his signature at the time.

During his spell at Milan, De Sciglio established himself as one of the finest right-backs in Europe. His performances attracted interest from several leading sides, including Liverpool, who were keen to bring him to the Premier League. A move to England would have represented a major step, both competitively and financially, and many players would have welcomed such an opportunity.

Choosing Juventus over Liverpool

Despite the strong appeal of Liverpool, De Sciglio ultimately chose to join Juventus. The decision proved significant, as he went on to win trophies with the Bianconeri and feature in a number of important matches. His time at the Allianz Stadium included periods where he was a regular presence in the side, contributing at the highest level before injuries began to limit his availability.

In 2024, Thiago Motta deemed him surplus to requirements, leading to a loan spell at Empoli during the 2024 season. Since the start of the current campaign, De Sciglio has been without a club and assessing his next move, reflecting on a career that could have taken a very different path had he opted for England.

De Sciglio explains his decision

While it remains unclear how his career might have unfolded at Liverpool, De Sciglio has now explained why Juventus was his preferred choice at the time. Speaking about the situation, he provided insight into the factors that influenced his decision. According to Il Bianconero, he said, “Liverpool also wanted me, but I chose Turin. Allegri was on the bench, and the team was really strong. And finding myself in a dressing room full of champions, after also playing a key role in the European Championship, was a great revenge after the difficult period I had gone through.”

His comments highlight the importance of trust, environment, and ambition in shaping his choice. For De Sciglio, joining Juventus represented both a sporting challenge and a personal statement after overcoming a difficult phase in his career.