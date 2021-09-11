De Sciglio set for big season under Allegri and could start against Napoli

Mattia De Sciglio spent the last season on loan at Lyon in France and he was in stunning form for the French club.

His performances for them made him one of the impressive Italians outside the Serie A last season.

There were reports that Lyon would look to sign him permanently after he returned to Juventus.

He could have also left to join another club in Italy or abroad. However, Calciomercato says he stayed because Massimiliano Allegri wanted him to and the manager has plans for him.

He was one of the more important players at the club during Allegri’s first stint with them and he is now set to take up an important role again.

The report says he is a good option to have at the club because he can play as either a right-back or a left-back.

He is even in the squad to face Napoli today and the report claims he would most likely start the match in the absence of several squad members.

Juve had little cash to spend in the last transfer window so it made sense that they didn’t sell all their fringe players.

De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani are two players who have a point to prove this season and they will look to do that as soon as a chance to play comes their way.