Juventus will soon part ways with yet another Max Allegri loyalist, as Mattia De Sciglio has reportedly reached an agreement with Empoli.

The versatile fullback has been on the club’s books since 2017, following his mentor to Turin after their previous collaboration at Milan.

The 31-year-old had his highs and lows during his time at the club. He suffered an ACL injury in May 2023 which kept him out of action for the majority of the previous campaign.

De Sciglio still has a contract for another year, but Thiago Motta has no desire to rely on his services, preferring to promote the young Nicolo Savona from the Next Gen ranks.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Milano native is all set to sign for Empoli as the parties have reached an agreement over the transfer.

The source reveals it will be a permanent move, but without providing information regarding the figures.

The Tuscan club is considered among the Serie A minnows. They only escaped relegation thanks to a last-gasp goal on the final day of the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, the Azzurri started the new season on a positive note. They earned a home draw against Monza in the opening round, before stunning Roma with a 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday.

De Sciglio will be looking to add some much-needed experience to a young squad filled with promising up-commers.