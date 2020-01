Mattia De Sciglio is the latest Juventus player to be injured but the club have ruled out a serious thigh injury.

The right-back travelled to Rome with the team but didn’t feature in the match itself which ended 2-1 to the Bianconeri.

The clubs official site has now confirmed that De Sciglio has a ‘elongation of the large adductor muscle of the left thigh’ and will be monitored day to day.