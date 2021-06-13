De Sciglio’s future remains uncertain and Allegri could keep him

Mattia De Sciglio had no place in the Juventus team last season and they shipped the fullback out on loan to Lyon.

He had a fine stint at the French side and helped them compete for the Ligue 1 title.

He has returned to Italy after that campaign, but his future remains uncertain.

Tutto Sport via Calciomercato says because of his fine performances in France, the Frenchmen are considering signing him permanently.

The defender is also open to a return there after enjoying his loan stint with them.

However, the report adds that the return of Massimiliano Allegri could mean he gets a new chance at Juve.

Allegri trusted him during his last stint as Juventus’ manager and the fullback might still enjoy that kind of backing in the next campaign.

Juve will add some fresh faces to their squad, but they don’t have all the money to get every player they have targeted.

This would force them to look inwards and try to keep some of their current options even if they were out on loan last season.

It remains unclear if Lyon will eventually bid for his permanent move, but the report insists that they are thinking about his return.