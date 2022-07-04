De Winter closes in on leaving Juventus on loan

Juventus has arguably the best youth team in Serie A, and players in that category have been developing well.

Many of them joined the club because they hoped to break into its first team, eventually.

However, they need to be more mature before they can get that chance, and sometimes it involves sending them out on loan.

That will be the case for many of them this summer, and Koni de Winter seems close to leaving the Allianz Stadium temporarily.

The Belgian has been one of the Bianconeri’s finest players in its youth team, and Serie A sides have been watching him.

He now looks set to turn out for Empoli in the upcoming season, according to La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The report says The Blues have beaten competition from Sampdoria to sign the versatile 20-year-old who can play in midfield and defence.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is one player we need to monitor if we want to promote a youth team star.

Spending time on loan and impressing will fast-track his development at the club and force Max Allegri to include him in the first team plans soon.

At Empoli, he would play with young players in an exciting system, and that should help him thrive.