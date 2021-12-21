De Winter glad that he stayed at Juventus and reveals the two leaders who supported him

Every season, some youngsters manage to earn a promotion (or a semi-promotion) from the U23 squad, as they become a part of Juve’s first team.

Last season, Gianluca Frabotta was the primary example, while the likes of Radu Dragusin, Nicolò Fagioli and Hamza Rafia also earned some playing time under the tutelage of Andrea Pirlo.

This season, it’s the turn of Koni De Winter to make a name for himself in the spotlight (alongside Matias Soulé).

The 19-year-old earned his chance following the injuries of Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio. He even started in the Champions League group stage fixture against Malmo earlier this month.

The young Belgian impressed at right-back, with many fans and observers believing that he can be the club’s long term answer for this position.

The fullback revealed that Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala were the two players who supported him ahead of the Malmo encounter.

“Bonucci and Dybala helped me a lot by reassuring me. Everything happened very quickly, Allegri talked it to me just three hours before the game. I remained calm while waiting for the match except for the last ten minutes before the kick-off,” said De Winter in an interview with Nieuwsblad via JuventusNews24.

“There was a possibility for me to return to Belgium on loan at Club Bruges. I had already spoken with the manager, only the agreement between the two clubs was missing, which in the end was not found. Today I can say that I am happy to have stayed in Turin.

“Serie C is a competition not to be underestimated. Teams often play with a physical striker who they lean on to build the play. I think it is the perfect passage to grow, because your mistakes don’t make it to the headlines just yet.”