De Winter prepared for Vlahovic, but he is afraid of another Juventus player

Koni de Winter is looking forward to facing Juventus when his loan club Empoli visits the Bianconeri tomorrow.

Juve sent the defender on loan to Gli Azzurri at the start of this season so that he can get valuable first-team experience.

He has enjoyed playing time with them which meets the goal of the club and player and he will be back in Turin for this game.

Italian league regulations do not stop on-loan players from facing their parent club and De Winter will hope he is picked to start the game.

He already has five league games under his belt ahead of this one and he would come up against Dusan Vlahovic if he starts.

However, the 20-year-old is unfazed and he says the Serbian is only as strong as he is. However, there is a Juve player he fears more.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Dusan is strong in everything. But I think I’m strong too, so it will be a good challenge for me. Who to fear? Mmh … The first that comes to mind is Rabiot: if you give him space to start the ball to the foot, with his progression he can skip”

Juve FC Says

De Winter has shown great promise in our youth team and he is proving to be a top talent on loan at Empoli.

If he keeps doing well, he will be selected by Max Allegri to wear black and white in the nearest future.

But for this game, we hope he would be on the losing side because we have to secure all the points.