Koni de Winter was developed at Juventus before the Old Lady sold him to Genoa, and he now represents AC Milan. The Belgian defender was on Juve’s books between 2018 and 2024, when he eventually departed the Allianz Stadium. He remains one of the finest players the club has groomed in recent years.

Although he no longer plays for the Bianconeri, Juve can take pride in having played a significant role in his development, and they also benefited financially when he moved to Milan. His progression reflects the strength of Juventus’ youth system and its capacity to prepare players for top-level football.

Development at Juventus

During his time in Turin, de Winter had the opportunity to train with the Juventus first team. Exposure to established internationals and experienced professionals proved invaluable in shaping his defensive qualities and understanding of the game. He impressed several senior figures while learning from some of the most respected defenders in European football.

He is now working under Max Allegri, who was already aware of his abilities when the defender was advancing through the ranks at Juventus. That familiarity may serve him well as he continues to refine his game at the highest level of Italian football.

Learning from Elite Defenders

Reflecting on his formative period at the Allianz Stadium, de Winter has spoken openly about the influence of those around him. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he said, “Bonucci and Chiellini? You could learn something just by watching them. De Ligt was there too: it was a formative period. I’ve always liked Kompany and Thiago Silva.”

His comments reveal the importance of mentorship and example in a young player’s development. By observing and training alongside accomplished defenders, he was able to absorb valuable lessons that have contributed to his growth. Juventus will undoubtedly feel encouraged to see a former academy product thriving at a leading club, knowing they played a central role in his journey.