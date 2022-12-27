De Winter reveals what it was like to play against Juventus while on loan

Koni de Winter is having a fine loan spell on the books of Empoli from Juventus and has recently spoken about his delight after facing his parent club in the league.

The youngster is one of the finest talents at the club now and he is keen to ensure he becomes a regular at the Allianz Stadium in the future, so he is learning as much as possible while he plays for the Blues.

Empoli has become one of the best places for young talents who wish to develop into top stars, and De Winter is getting better while playing for them.

He spoke about his most exciting match so far, among other things. The youngster said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, the most exciting match was the one against Juve at the Stadium. It was a splendid experience, just a pity about the result. We are now training and preparing for the resumption of the season, we will be ready. My goal? To play as many minutes as possible and gain experience.”

Juve FC Says

De Winter is having a good loan spell, and our coaches will watch him to see his progress.

If he does very well, that could stop us from spending money on a player in his position in the future. So instead, we will bring him back.