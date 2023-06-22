De Winter shines as Belgium and Holland draw in European U21 championship

Juventus young talent Koni de Winter showcased an outstanding performance for Belgium during their match against the Netherlands in the European U21 Championship.

De Winter spent the previous season on loan at Empoli, an experience that significantly contributed to his development as a player.

Recognising his potential, Juventus believes that de Winter has a promising future ahead and continues to closely monitor his progress.

If he maintains his impressive performances, there is a possibility that he could feature in Juventus’ first team in the upcoming season, potentially saving the club money in the transfer market.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 21-year-old defender was one of the standout performers in the match between the Netherlands and Belgium, which ended in a goalless draw. He made crucial blocks to thwart the opponent’s attempts to score against the Belgian side.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is one player we continue to groom and might impress Max Allegri enough to earn a promotion to the Juve first team.

The defender could also be sold to raise money this summer and it would be great if he keeps performing well because that will help us to earn a huge fee from his departure.

We wish him and his country the best of luck in the competition, hopefully, he has a good tournament overall.