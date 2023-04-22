De Zerbi praises Italian teams as Juventus and others make semi-finals in Europe

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has praised Juventus and other Italian clubs for making a name for themselves in Europe this season.

The Bianconeri and AS Roma are in the semi-final of the Europa League, while Inter Milan and AC Milan are in the equivalent stage in the Champions League.

These placements show how far Italian football has come in recent months and fans will hope two of them win both competitions.

De Zerbi says via Football Italia:

“Right now, it’s important that Milan and Inter are in the semi-finals of the most important European competition, but also that Roma, Juventus and Fiorentina play the semis in Europa and Conference League.

“It’s a great moment for Italian football, five teams can aim for three trophies and this is something prestigious for our football,”

Juve FC Says

Italian football has made serious progress in recent months and it is a thing of pride that Juve is one of the clubs flying its flag.

We need to win a trophy this season and it would be amazing if it is the Europa League.

Our players have been remarkable in reaching this stage of the competition and we hope they beat Sevilla to reach the final.

If we win the tournament, it would be a fantastic way to end this season.