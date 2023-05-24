In recent weeks, Davide Frattesi has emerged as one of the primary transfer targets for Juventus ahead of next summer’s transfer session.

But when it comes to impressive midfielders who have a knack for scoring goals, one can always expect stern competition for their signature.

But while some had mentioned Brighton as a potential candidate in the race for the Sassuolo player, club manager Roberto De Zerbi has explicitly ruled out a move.

“Frattesi is a great player but we need different characteristics,” said the 43-year-old in his press conference as reported by TuttoJuve.

“He’s a top player who can do well in the Premier League. He can play everywhere because he has very important qualities. But we need different characteristics.”

The Seagulls currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and still have two matches to play. They have already secured a spot in Europe next season in what has been described as a historic achievement, but it remains to be seen in which competition will they feature.

For his part, De Zerbi enjoyed a memorable stint at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2021. But it should be noted that Frattesi was never a part of his squad.

The young midfielder spent those campaigns on loan with Serie B clubs before finally making his breakthrough at the Mapei stadium following the appointment of Alessio Dionisi in 2021.