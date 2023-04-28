‘Dead squad’ More details emerge about Allegri’s outburst at Inter Milan

Max Allegri was very frustrated after Juventus was eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Inter Milan in the semi-final stage and the Bianconeri manager attacked the Inter board.

The earlier post-match report suggested he had told the Nerazzurri they would not secure Champions League football.

A new report via Football Italia reveals he called the Inter players a ‘Dead squad’ and questioned his players about why they would lose to such a team.

The Inter board did not react to his outburst and simply walked away from him.

However, the next day, the gaffer got Juve’s Francesco Calvo to call Inter to clear the air on the incident.

Juve FC Says

It was a tough day at the office for Allegri and everyone involved with Juve, but the gaffer must do more to control his temper in situations like this.

Allegri is increasingly on the spot and the last few weeks have been very tough for him, but his boys need good leadership now.

He is one of the most positive managers when he speaks at press conferences and must maintain his cool even when his side loses games.

In the next few weeks left in the season, his players would be eager to get good leadership from him to get as many wins as possible before the term ends.