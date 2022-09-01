Deadline-day at Juventus: Recapping a day filled with surprises

The summer transfer session’s deadline-day was anything but dull at Juventus. So let’s recap what was an eventful day at the office for Federico Cherubini and company.

It all started with a shocking morning news, as Arthur Melo packed his bags and headed towards Liverpool after agreeing a deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side overnight. The Brazilian joins the Reds on a dry loan.

However, this wasn’t the last surprise of the day. At a relatively late hour, Denis Zakaria sealed a transfer to Chelsea out of the blue. The Swiss underwent his medical tests in Turin before joining the Blues on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. The transfer’s total cost could reach 30 million euros.

While these two departures were the highlights of the day, we also witnessed other interesting deals in between. For instance, Marko Pjaca joined Empoli on loan with an option to buy, while Nicolò Rovella finally sealed his dry loan switch to Monza.

On the contrary, Nicolò Fagioli stayed put in Turin. The young man remains a part of Max Allegri’s squad. For his part, Leandro Paredes underwent another medical test in Turin this morning despite signing his Juventus contract on Wednesday.

In other news, Gianluca Frabotta cut his stint at Lecce short to join Serie B side Frosinone on a temporary basis. Finally, young Udinese talent Martin Palumbo managed to force through a return to Juventus Next Gen.