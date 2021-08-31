Deadline day roundup: Quiet ending for Juventus

Well, this wasn’t you’re most exciting deadline day, wasn’t it? No last minute signings popping out of nowhere, no mysterious cars entering the club’s quarters, no jugglers, no anything. For Juventus, it was a quiet day at the office.

This statement might sound incredibly ludicrous on a day where the club had announced the sale of the biggest star in the sport, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United had already been a done deal since Friday. The same goes for Moise Kean’s return to Turin which was also announced today.

Whilst several midfielders were heavily linked with a move to the club during the past few weeks, the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel didn’t arrive. Instead, a young Dutch midfielder called Mohamed Ihattaren joined the Old Lady, only to be immediately sent to Sampdoria on loan.

Speaking of the Blucerchiatti, they also emerged as the surprising destination for another young Juventus prospect. Radu Dragusin was expected to join Cagliari, but somehow ended up completing a loan move towards the Ligurian club.

Also on the youngsters’ front, Nicolo Fagioli left Turin to join Serie B side Cremonese on loan, whilst his U-23 teammate Filippo Ranocchia will be playing in the same league, wearing Vicenza’s colors.

Despite being heavily linked with an exit, Weston McKennie ended up staying at Juventus, and the same goes for Daniele Rugani and Luca Pellegrini.

There you have it folks, a not-so-eventful deadline day that rounds up an average-at-best summer transfer market.