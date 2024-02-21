Dean Huijsen has emerged as the most promising Juventus youngster out on loan since the beginning of this year, despite his recent move to AS Roma in the last transfer window.

Experiencing a rapid ascent in recent months, Huijsen earned a promotion to the Juventus first team before embarking on a loan spell with Roma. His outstanding performances for the Giallorossi have further solidified his status as a burgeoning talent.

In addition to his on-field success, Huijsen recently settled the debate surrounding his international future, which had been a subject of contention between Spain and the Netherlands. Although he relocated to Spain at the age of five, he has been representing the youth teams of the Netherlands in recent years.

Both countries were closely monitoring his progress, recognising him as a potential future asset for their senior national teams. Spain, eager to secure his allegiance, sought to have him play for La Roja as well.

Calciomercato reports that Huijsen has now completed a change of nationality, making him eligible to be selected by Spain. While he won’t be able to join the Spanish squad for Euro 2024, the talented youngster has become a player worth watching, and he could potentially feature in their squad for future competitions.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters need to decide their international future quickly because it will help them to focus on their development at club level, and Huijsen is smart to have sorted his.