Dean Huijsen continues to show why Juventus is desperate to keep him

There is a reason they call Dean Huijsen the new Matthijs de Ligt and the youngster has continued to show he is a world-class talent.

The 17-year-old has been an impressive member of the Bianconeri Next Gen team and showed in the last match against Foggia why he is so highly regarded.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he scored a brace as Juve took their opponents to penalties and converted his.

This performance and many more have made the Bianconeri decide he must stay.

The club is waiting for him to turn 18 in two months’ time before agreeing on a new long-term deal with him.

Both parties have already been discussing and probably have reached an agreement but have yet to announce it.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen side has some of the finest talents around and Huijsen could be promoted to the first team sooner than we all expect.

Max Allegri is now willing to offer chances to home-grown talents and that will give the defender confidence that he will soon be a regular for the senior side.

For now, he just needs to keep his head down and continue working as hard as possible to dominate the youth game.