Dean Huijsen could be used by Juventus to unlock Frattesi transfer

The competition to secure the signature of Davide Frattesi is intensifying, prompting his potential suitors to make significant efforts in order to emerge victorious. Juventus, in particular, sees him as the midfielder who can kickstart their rebuilding process. However, Inter Milan and AS Roma are also keen on acquiring the Sassuolo player and would go to great lengths to add him to their squads.

Sassuolo is known as a club that is open to selling its players, but the high level of interest from multiple suitors means they will demand a substantial fee to part ways with Frattesi this summer.

Given Juventus’ financial constraints, they need to be resourceful in their approach. In light of this, Calciomercato suggests that Juventus may offer some of their talented youngsters as part of the deal. Previous reports have already indicated that Koni de Winter could be included in the offer, and now it seems that Dean Hiujsen could also be sent to Sassuolo as part of the negotiations.

By including promising young players in the deal, Juventus aims to address Sassuolo’s demands while still acquiring the highly sought-after Davide Frattesi. The inclusion of additional players could sweeten the offer and potentially sway the negotiations in favour of Juventus.

As the pursuit for Frattesi unfolds, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately succeed in securing his services and what players will be involved in the transfer as part of the deal.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a top player who will make an impact at Juve if he keeps developing well, but we must act fast.

Adding a player to our offer is good, but we must be sure we are not doing too much for him because he might struggle in Turin as Manuel Locatelli has done.