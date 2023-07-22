Juventus is showing strong interest in signing Emil Holm from Spezia after the club’s relegation from Serie A last season.

Holm was one of the standout performers in the Italian top flight and has garnered attention from bigger clubs due to his impressive displays.

Spezia is determined to make an immediate return to Serie A and intends to retain most of their players. However, they are open to selling players if the right price is offered, which provides Juventus with an opportunity to land the talented defender.

Juventus has been engaging in negotiations with Spezia for the signing of Holm, but both parties have yet to reach an agreement.

Interestingly, Spezia has identified a player from Juventus’ Next Gen team whom they are interested in: Dean Huijsen. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Spezia might be willing to accept Juve’s offer for Holm if it includes the inclusion of the Dutchman in the deal.

As the discussions continue, the involvement of Dean Huijsen in the potential transfer could play a decisive role in sealing the deal between Juventus and Spezia for Emil Holm’s services.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is one of the biggest talents in our Next Gen team now and will definitely break into the first team in the future.

However, we can agree to send him to Spezia on loan or sell him with a buy-back clause.

This will protect us from losing him in the future and he will get the game time he needs to develop further.