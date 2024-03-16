Dean Huijsen is enjoying a fine season and has just been called up to the Spain U21 side. The defender was born in the Netherlands, but he grew up in Spain and recently obtained Spanish citizenship.

He seems to identify more as a Spanish native, and his massive talent means La Roja has a good player in their system.

The defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football, having been promoted to the Juventus first team this season. He then left them to move to AS Roma on loan in January when the Bianconeri wanted him to move to a smaller club.

His bold gamble has paid off, and he is now on his way to playing for the senior Spain national team.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals he has been called up to the latest Spain U21 squad.

He is now among the pool of players who can play for Spain, and the Netherlands could regret allowing him to slip through their fingers.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a fine talent and we knew he had a great future ahead of him in the game.

Spain is a European heavyweight and he might get a chance to win some trophies for them at every level.