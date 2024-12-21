The young Spanish defender had shown promise during his time at Juve, particularly in their U19 squad, which led to his promotion to the first team. Although Huijsen did not get much playing time with the senior squad, Juventus recognised his potential. His subsequent loan move to AS Roma, under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, was a testament to his abilities and potential. Many were hopeful that, with a manager like Thiago Motta at the helm, the young defender would be given a chance to prove himself at Juventus.

However, after returning for pre-season, it became clear that the club had different plans. Juventus communicated to Huijsen that, due to financial constraints, they needed to sell him to raise funds. This news was delivered early in his return, and, though the defender was disappointed, he understood the situation. He shared his feelings about the transfer in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, stating:

“Honestly, I never wanted to leave. It wasn’t my choice. During the first days of preparation at Continassa, the management and Thiago Motta told me they needed to raise funds with my sale and that I had to find a solution.”

Although Huijsen did not want to leave, Juventus made it clear that it was necessary for the financial stability of the team. He eventually moved to Bournemouth, where he has since secured regular playing time. The decision to sell him, despite his potential, was part of the club’s strategy to balance its finances and rebuild, particularly focusing on strengthening the midfield.

In a season of financial restructuring, Juventus has made tough decisions, but sacrificing players like Huijsen was necessary to fund their broader ambitions for the squad’s future.