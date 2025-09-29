Donny Huijsen, the father of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, remains bitter about his son’s out-of-the-blue Juventus departure.

The 20-year-old was considered one of the most exciting young players in Turin alongside his good friend, Kenan Yildiz.

But while the Turkish forward has now become the club’s ultimate star, the Dutch-Spanish centre-back was sold to Bournemouth in the summer of 2024.

Dean Huijsen was shocked by Juventus decision

Huijsen was coming from a positive loan spell at Roma, and Juventus fans were excited to see him feature for the first team in the 2024/25 campaign.

Nevertheless, then-Juventus manager Thiago Motta had other ideas. The Italo-Brazilian dropped the young defender from his plans, and the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, sold him to the Cherries for just €15 million plus bonuses.

Like the majority of Bianconeri supporters, the player’s father is still struggling to digest this perplexing decision.

“It was a real shock. We couldn’t believe it, we were shocked,” said the former Ajax player in his interview with Tuttosport.

“It was bad, really bad. A dark day. Terrible. A bolt from the blue. But why? We wondered, unable to understand, the reasons for the forced separation.

“Dean was doing great in Turin; he speaks excellent Italian, and he was appreciated and well-liked by everyone. From the staff to his teammates, from the entire Juventus world to the warehouseman.

“Giuntoli was categorical and Motta was brutal when they told him he would no longer be part of the project and that he had to leave, that he was no longer allowed to train with the first team.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Huijsen then swifly established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League. It only took him a year at Bournemouth to earn himself a dream move to Real Madrid for £50 million.

“We saw the opportunity of a starting spot in the Premier League, with the exciting and compelling chance of playing against top-tier strikers, the likes of Haaland, Salah , and Isak,” explained the centre-back’s father.

“Furthermore, Bournemouth director Tiago Pinto was at Roma. A significant development path was in store for Dean, who actually played 32 games with 3 goals and 2 assists for the Cherries.

“These excellent performances earned him a contract with the most famous and successful club on the planet, but he politely declined every offer, waiting for “that” team to arrive, the “team” of his dreams, the biggest and most fascinating: Real Madrid.”

Dean Huijsen & Kenan Yildiz remain great friends

Donny Huijsen also confirmed that his son remains in daily contact with his former Juventus teammate, Yildiz.

“They’re still very good friends, and they bonded immediately in the Juventus youth team. They talk on the phone practically every day.

“They’ve created a group chat with Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović, now at Sassuolo. The banter is already starting ahead of Real Madrid-Juventus on October 23rd in the Champions League.

“His dad, Engin, and I used to hang out often in Turin. His wife, Beate, is German, so there were no language barrier because Dutch and German are very similar.

“Dean liked to frequent Marchisio and Bonucci’s restaurants. The “Legami” in Garino, a hamlet of Vinovo, and the “Lève” in front of the old Juventus headquarters on Corso Galileo Ferraris.”