This summer, a host of young players joined the Juventus pre-season preparations in the hopes of leaving a mark. One of the prospects who succeeded in this task is Dean Huijsen.

The 18-year-old is a centre-back who has been rapidly rising through the club’s ranks since joining the Bianconeri in 2021.

The former Malaga youth player signed for the Old Lady at the tender age of 16. After spending a campaign with the U17, he joined the Primavera squad last summer.

It only took the Dutchman a few months before making the jump to the Juventus Next Gen squad. So is another promotion in store for the teenager?

According to Calciomercato, Huijsen has already earned the admiration of Juventus manager Max Allegri who could gradually introduce him to the senior squad.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri currently have five first-team defenders in Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani. These men are vying for three starting positions.

Therefore, there could be just enough room for an extra addition. The report believes that Huijsen could jump back and forth between the first team and the Next Gen squad throughout the upcoming campaign.

The youngster should train with Allegri’s men on a constant basis. Yet, he can also collect some valuable playing time in Serie C with Massimo Brambilla’s squad.

The report also compares Huijsen to his Dutch compatriot Matthijs de Ligt for obvious reasons.