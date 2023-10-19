Juventus’ teenage talent, Dean Huijsen, is now closer than ever to securing a regular spot in the first team, thanks to injuries affecting key defenders.

The Old Lady has had to contend with injuries to Danilo and Alex Sandro, which has created an opportunity for either Daniele Rugani or Huijsen to make their way into the starting lineup.

While Max Allegri must make the decision on which defender to start in their upcoming match, it appears Rugani is the likely choice. Nevertheless, Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Huijsen has a strong chance of starting the game and will certainly be on the bench for the Bianconeri’s match against AC Milan.

Huijsen’s outstanding performances in youth football over the past year have led to his promotion to the first-team training, and he is now in contention for a more prominent role.

Juve FC Says

It is just a matter of time before Huijsen breaks into our first team and the current injury crisis puts him in a good position to play some games.

If he steps on the pitch and does well, we trust Max Allegri to continue handing him chances to show his capabilities.

We do not need to use sentiments to select the players we will field against Milan because that is a very tough game, yet a must-win fixture.