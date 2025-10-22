Dean Huijsen was anticipating a high-profile clash against Juventus in the Champions League this season, but the young defender will unfortunately miss the match. Huijsen departed the Italian side in the summer of 2024 and impressed during his time at Bournemouth, performances that earned him a transfer to Real Madrid this season.

Since joining the Spanish giants, Huijsen has become one of manager Xabi Alonso’s most trusted players, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in the team. His progress has highlighted what Juventus may now view as a missed opportunity, as the club has seen a talented defender flourish elsewhere. The youngster has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Juventus handled his departure under Thiago Motta, but the move has ultimately benefited his career, elevating him to one of Europe’s most promising defenders.

Injury Setback

Huijsen had hoped to feature against his former club in the Champions League, aiming to test himself against Juventus’ attack. However, an injury sustained at the beginning of this month has disrupted those plans. According to Calciomercato, the defender has not recovered in time and will miss the crucial fixture between the Bianconeri and Los Blancos.

This setback represents a significant blow for both the player and Real Madrid, as Huijsen’s defensive capabilities have been vital to Alonso’s tactical setup. His absence will require adjustments to the backline for the forthcoming match, and the Spanish side will have to compensate for the loss of one of their most reliable young defenders.

Dean Huijsen (Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

Huijsen is expected to remain sidelined for the next few fixtures, delaying his return to competitive action. While this will be frustrating for the defender, it also offers him the chance to focus fully on rehabilitation and regain full fitness before rejoining the squad. His progress will be closely monitored, and once recovered, he is likely to resume his role as a key component of Real Madrid’s defensive structure.

Despite missing the Juventus encounter, Huijsen’s trajectory continues to be impressive. His development at Real Madrid underscores his quality and potential, confirming that his move away from Serie A has significantly advanced his career. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see him back in action, contributing to one of Europe’s leading sides.