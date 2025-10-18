Dean Huijsen is emerging as one of the players Juventus are likely to regret selling, as the young defender continues to impress following his move to Real Madrid. Once seen as a promising prospect within the Juventus system, Huijsen has quickly developed into a key figure for both his club and country.

From Juventus Prospect to Real Madrid Regular

Juventus signed Huijsen from Malaga, and he immediately began to make an impression in their youth teams. His composure, strength, and technical ability set him apart as one of the brightest defenders of his generation, and there was a growing expectation that he would soon earn opportunities with the first team.

However, that breakthrough never came. Former Juventus manager Thiago Motta decided against giving the young defender regular playing time, which ultimately led to his departure. Huijsen moved to Bournemouth, where he quickly flourished and demonstrated his potential at senior level. His performances in England caught the attention of Real Madrid, who secured his signature during the summer transfer window.

Since his arrival in Spain, Huijsen has become one of the standout names in the squad. His calmness on the ball, positional awareness, and ability to read the game have earned him a place among the first names on the team sheet for Real Madrid, as well as recognition in the Spain national team.

Dean Huijsen (Getty Images)

A Return to Face His Former Club

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Huijsen is currently recovering from an injury that will keep him out of Madrid’s upcoming league fixture, but he is determined to be fit in time for the midweek Champions League clash against Juventus. The match offers him an emotional reunion with his former club and a chance to demonstrate the level of progress he has achieved since leaving Turin.

Huijsen is said to be highly motivated to feature in the encounter, viewing it as an opportunity to show Juventus what they let slip away. His development since departing the Bianconeri has been remarkable, and his rise at Real Madrid serves as a reminder of the value of patience and opportunity in a young player’s career. Juventus, meanwhile, will undoubtedly reflect on what might have been had they chosen to keep faith in the talented defender.