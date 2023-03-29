Dean Huijsen reveals how Juventus wooed him

Highly-rated Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen has discussed how the Bianconeri persuaded him to join the club.

The 17-year-old has developed rapidly at Juventus and is even being compared to Matthijs de Ligt at the moment.

Juve has worked hard to reach an agreement over a new deal he can sign when he turns 18.

At his age, he has already been tipped to be a regular for the senior side soon and several clubs targeted him before he chose Juve.

Discussing his decision recently, the Dutchman said via Tuttojuve:

“I arrived in Turin in August 2021 and I liked it immediately. Juve’s scouting manager came to see a game of mine and talk to me. Juventus is one of the largest teams in the world, I thought I could learn a lot and I chose to come here”.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a very talented young man and we have to make a plan to get him into the first team soon.

It is hard for a young defender to break through at Juventus because the club favours experienced players for that role.

However, Huijsen could change that soon if he keeps performing well at the age grade.

Not handing him a first-team chance soon might also affect his decision to stay or leave the club.