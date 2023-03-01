Dean Huijsen sets a first team target for himself

One Juventus youngster being tipped to break into the first team soon is Dean Huijsen and the Next Gen defender is hoping that happens next season.

At 17, Huijsen is already one of the most talked about players at the club and has been compared to Matthijs de Ligt, whom he admits was a reference point.

The Dutchman has impressed for the Bianconeri U19 and Next Gen side and his natural next step is a spell on the first team.

He admits that is his goal and hopes to achieve it as soon as the coming season. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In training, I marked Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala. They are all top players. I was sorry for the sale of de Ligt which is a reference for me, I would have liked to play with him, but the comparison that brings us closer does not put pressure on me, on the contrary, I am pleased because he is a great player.

“I hope to get to the first team next year, or I will go on loan to a Serie A or Serie B club to experience”.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a huge talent and shows he is much better than his peers at the junior level, which means it is a matter of time before his first-team breakthrough arrives.

Although he looks bigger than our junior teams, he must humble himself and continue to learn as much as he can before the chance comes for him to get his first-team opportunities.