In the last few days, reports have revealed that AS Roma wants to hijack Frosinone’s loan move for Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen.

The defender needs playing time and will not get it at Juventus this season, as several options are ahead of him on the pecking order.

In the summer, the Bianconeri sent three youngsters on loan to Frosinone, and they have been playing regularly.

This has encouraged Juve to arrange for Huijsen to also join them on loan for the second half of the season.

As both clubs close in on an agreement, Roma has entered the race, trying to beat Frosinone to sign the youngster.

Juve does not want to sell or loan him to a rival like the Giallorossi, so they would prefer him to move to Frosinone on loan.

However, Calciomercato reveals that the Dutchman is open to moving to AS Roma and wants to work with Jose Mourinho.

It remains unclear if he will push to make that move, but at the moment, it is an idea that he likes.

Juve FC Says

Roma is one of the top clubs in the country, and Mourinho is a world-class manager who has developed several defenders.

Huijsen will feel he will get better as a player if he plays under the Portuguese gaffer, which is understandable.

We need him for the future, but if Roma is willing to pay a good fee for his signature, we should accept their offer.