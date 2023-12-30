Dean Huijsen has emerged as one of the finest graduates from the Juventus youth team and has been elevated to the first team. He showcased his skills as an outstanding player for the Bianconeri U19 side and the Next Gen teams, ultimately earning him a promotion to our first team.

However, it’s worth noting that the defender could have been playing for another club before making his move to Juve, considering his status as a top European prospect.

The decision on which club to join came down to a choice between Juventus and Real Madrid, with many players typically opting for the Spanish side. Real Madrid boasts a rich history, particularly in European football, making it a dream destination for numerous players.

Surprisingly, Huijsen chose Juve, a decision that caught his father off guard.

Donny Huijsen said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the end it was Real Madrid or Juventus – says his father – We were in the car and we started to examine the advantages and disadvantages of moving to Turin. I said: ‘ The disadvantages are that we have to move to another country and learn a new language.’

“’Tell me, Dean, what are the advantages of going to Juventus?’ And he repeated the same things I had said: ‘The advantages are learning a new language and going to another country.’ At that point, I thought, ‘This guy is weird’.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has enjoyed his decision to choose us and can say he made the right choice.

He is training with the first team stars and will soon go out on loan for further experience, so he is living the dream life of most youngsters.