Dean Huijsen is set to become the fourth young player from Juventus to spend the current season on loan at Frosinone after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

This loan arrangement follows the temporary transfers of three other Juventus players to the newly promoted side earlier in the season, with all three enjoying regular game time.

Despite being promoted to Juventus’ first team this season, Huijsen has seen limited playing opportunities. Recognising the importance of regular game time for the youngster’s development, Juventus has arranged for him to join Frosinone on loan. According to Calciomercato, the deal is already finalised.

The move is seen as a strategic decision by Juventus to ensure that Huijsen receives consistent playing opportunities, allowing him to further develop his potential. The Bianconeri are confident that Frosinone is the right club for the young player, providing him with the chance to play regularly in the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a terrific young player, and this loan move will help us to see how ready he is for first-team action.

The Dutchman will be excited to go out on loan so that he can show us how good he is as a youngster.

Frosinone has managed the other players we sent their way very well and we hope Huijsen will also get a lot of playing chances.