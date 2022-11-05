History repeated itself with Denis Zakaria when he scored on his Chelsea debut midweek.

The midfielder had also found the back of the net on his first Juventus start, but that didn’t guarantee him success at the Allianz Stadium.

After falling out of favour under Max Allegri, the midfielder was shipped out on loan to the London club in the last transfer window.

The manager that recommended his signing, Thomas Tuchel, was fired shortly after he arrived in London and he has spent more time out of the team under Graham Potter.

But on his first start, he scored in the Champions League and that should ideally make life easier for him, however, the midfielder is still not guaranteed a Chelsea stay permanently.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Blues are likely to send him back to Turin in the January transfer window despite his debut goal.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria remains a good player who simply did not fit into the system of Allegri.

He has a new chance to show what he can do at Chelsea and he might be chosen by the Blues to be the long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante.

The ideal situation for us is for him to earn a permanent move to the PL side, but we need to be prepared for his possible return.