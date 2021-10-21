December 22nd and January 5th are the competing dates for the Italian Super Cup match

Juventus and Inter Milan have a match to play to confirm the best team in the country.

The Nerazzurri ended the Bianconeri’s dominance of the Italian game by securing the Serie A title last season.

Juve struggled in the league, but they won the Italian Cup and that has set up a Super Cup date between both clubs.

However, there has been a struggle to pick the right date and venue for the match as the world plunges further into the coronavirus pandemic.

They played the 2018 and the 2019 editions outside of Italy in Saudi Arabia.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s edition was played at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore here in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, explains that the time and venue for this year’s edition is yet to be determined.

The report claims it would be disclosed within a month and for now, December 22nd and January 5th are the two likely dates.

Nothing is confirmed yet and Serie A CEO, Luigi De Siervo is still working to get a date and venue sorted as soon as he can.

Juventus will want to win the Super Cup and show every club in Italy that they are truly back.

Their Serie A match against Inter this weekend gives them the chance to send an early message to their opponents.