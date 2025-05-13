Francesco Calvo has submitted his resignation to Juventus, signalling his intention to conclude his second tenure with the club. He rejoined Juventus in 2022 after holding positions at both Barcelona and Roma, having previously served at the Turin-based side from 2011 to 2014.

Following the resignation of the Andrea Agnelli-led board, John Elkann appointed Calvo as Managing Director of Revenue and Football Development. In this role, Calvo became a central figure in the club’s strategic transformation and contributed significantly to its development in recent years. His efforts were widely acknowledged, and he played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the club during a transitional period.

Strategic Resignation Marks End of Influential Tenure

Despite his notable contributions, Calvo has decided to pursue a new professional challenge. According to Tuttomercatoweb, earlier rumours regarding his potential departure have now been confirmed. The report states that he will officially leave the club at the end of the current season. While his next destination remains uncertain, the same report suggests that he may be heading to the Premier League, with Aston Villa expressing interest in securing his expertise.

Calvo’s experience and leadership have been seen as instrumental to the current management structure, and his departure will undoubtedly be felt across the organisation.

Leadership Transition Ahead for Juventus

While the loss of a figure such as Calvo is significant, Juventus remains confident in its ability to adapt and evolve. As noted in the report, the club has a history of resilience and remains fully equipped to handle high-level transitions. Calvo’s departure, though impactful, is viewed as part of the natural progression within elite football institutions.

His resignation reflects both his ambition and the dynamic nature of leadership roles within top-tier clubs. Juventus, while acknowledging his valuable service, will now look to identify a suitable successor capable of continuing the club’s strategic and commercial growth.