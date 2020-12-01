Decision expected within the month on Juventus target

Hakan Calhanoglu is undergoing a contract-tussle with his current club AC Milan, and Juventus are monitoring the situation closely with a decision expected this month.

The Turkish international is claimed to have requested a wage of 7 million euros, equal with current highest-earner Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Rossoneri have baulked at the idea thus far.

This situation has alerted a number of clubs to his potential availability in the coming months, either on a free transfer in the summer, or for a likely cut-price deal in January and the Old Lady are keen.

TuttoSport understands that a Christmas has been made the cut-off for a new deal to be sorted out, which tells you that a transfer could well be on the cards come next month.

The report adds that AC will continue to stand their ground with the offer of 4 million euros per season, just over half what was asked for, and clubs will be following the latest closely.

I imagine Milan would be against striking a deal with the Old Lady in January, considering they currently hold onto top spot in Serie A, while Juve have endured some sticky moments already this term, but they may have to weigh up how much of an affect on their finances they are willing to suffer if they were to lose him on a free transfer next summer instead.

Patrick