Decision made, Morata is staying at Juventus

With a few hours left before the transfer window closes, there could still be some twists and turns, but it would not involve Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the club to the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal. However, Calciomercato says there would be no last-minute change of clubs for him.

The former Chelsea striker is now expected to remain at the Allianz Stadium until the end of this season when Juve will have to decide if it wants to keep him in Turin or allow him to return to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Morata wanted to leave because he knows Dusan Vlahovic is now the main striker at the club.

His bad first half to this season is one of the reasons the Bianconeri has added the Serbian to their squad.

Now he would have to compete with one of the best strikers in the world for a place on the team.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, so we need more than one attacker in our squad.

Morata and Paulo Dybala would still need to contribute with goals and assists to help us achieve our objectives at the end of this season.