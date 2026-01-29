Juventus will hold crucial talks with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, which could decide the fate of Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri are looking to add a new striker to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

After missing out on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, they have turned their attention to Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan in Turin.

Juventus keen to sign Randal Kolo Muani for the second January in a row

Juventus were keen to sign the French striker from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with the European champions. Therefore, the player ended up sealing a deadline-day move to Spurs.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Champions League draw against Monaco, Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini admitted that Kolo Muani is one of the club’s targets in the final week of the winter transfer window.

“Tottenham are playing like us tonight, and there’s no point in even talking about it,” said the iconic defender in his pre-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“Kolo was good here and did very well, but he’s no longer a Juventus player. We’ll see what happens in the coming days. We want to help the manager, but I can’t give any odds or anything regarding transfers.”

Juventus & Spurs will hold a significant meeting on Thursday

According to IlBianconero, Thursday could be a decisive day for Kolo Muani, as Juventus and Spurs are set for crunch talks.

The Bianconeri are reportedly hoping to secure a dry loan, which would earn the player’s original club, PSG, €5 million.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that the relationships between Juventus and the Ligue 1 giants took a major hit in the backlash of last summer’s failed negotiations. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to reconcile.

On a related note, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve) fears that Kolo Muani’s opener against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday could complicate the operation, as Tottenham might find it hard to justify to their fanbase the departure of the striker who scored the goal that earned them a spot in the Champions League Round of 16.