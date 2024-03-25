The future of Lazio winger Felipe Anderson could be decided in the next few days, with Juventus waiting in the wings.

The 30-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, a situation that attracted the interest of the Bianconeri.

The Turin-based giants have identified the Brazilian as one of their main transfer targets next summer, hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

According to Calciomercato, the player’s sister/agent Juliana Gomes will hold talks with Lazio president Claudio Lotito in the next few days.

This summit could be crucial in determining whether Anderson will extend his stay in the Italian capital or pursue a new adventure, quite possibly in Turin.

As the source explains, Juventus have already put a three-year offer on the table with a net salary of 3 million euros per season.

The report believes that Lazio’s economic proposal is almost similar to the Old Lady’s.

However, the player’s ambitions to pursue bigger sporting objectives could tip the scale in favor of the Bianconeri.

CM adds that the Juventus directors have showcased their intention by pursuing the winger even before making a decision on Max Allegri’s future.

Anderson is currently in the midst of his second spell at Lazio, having plied his trade at the Stadio Olimpico between 2013 and 2018.

His exploits culminated in a big-money move to West Ham, but he eventually returned to the Biancocelsti in 2021 following an underwhelming spell in East London.

This season, the Brazilian has scored three goals and provided his teammates with seven assists across all competitions.