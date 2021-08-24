Decisive hours for Dragusin’s future at Juventus

Last season, Radu Dragusin’s contractual situation was a significant concern for Juventus. Nonetheless, the management was finally able to put the player’s signature on a long-term contract, and successfully avoided losing his services for free.

A part of the agreement between the parties was guaranteed playing time with the first team. However, as Calciomercato explains, things can rapidly change in football.

According to the report, they young defender was a part of the negotiations between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo during the early stages of Manuel Locatelli’s transfer saga.

Nevertheless, the Neroverdi insisted on a cash-only operation, and wanted no players in exchange for their former midfielder.

And yet, the Romanian still finds himself on the outside at Continassa, with Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and even the returning Daniele Rugani all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, the management is hoping to find a solution that would suit all parties, and a loan move appears to be the ideal answer.

According to CM, Cagliari remain the favorites to land Dragusin before the end of the summer transfer market, despite the reported interest of some German clubs.

The source expects a decisive meeting between Juventus and the Sardinians to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday, where the two parties could finally reach an agreement.

The report believes that the center back will move to Cagliari on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, but the Old Lady will retain a buy-back option.