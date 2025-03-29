Kenan Yildiz’s brilliance lit up Igor Tudor’s debut as Juventus head coach, as the 19-year-old scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Genoa. The win was crucial for Juventus, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. After the game, Tudor was full of praise for the Turkish youngster, who delivered a standout performance.

The match’s defining moment came in the 25th minute when Yildiz showcased his flair and composure. Receiving a quick throw-in from Teun Koopmeiners, Dusan Vlahovic flicked the ball on to Yildiz, who danced past two defenders before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot into the far corner. It was a moment of individual brilliance that underlined the teenager’s immense potential.

Speaking after the game as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor highlighted Yildiz’s impact: “He has important skills. Locatelli did well to find him in dangerous areas, and Yildiz made the difference. We could have scored more goals, but his strike was decisive.” The Croatian coach also noted that performances like these can inspire confidence in the team moving forward: “The 1-0 scoreline can be a stimulus for the next games.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor’s first match in charge came after a turbulent period under Thiago Motta, who was dismissed following consecutive heavy defeats. Despite having just three days to prepare, Tudor’s Juventus showed determination against a resilient Genoa side. While not yet at their best, Juventus demonstrated renewed focus and energy under their new manager.

Yildiz’s goal not only secured three crucial points but also reinforced his growing reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young talents. With Juventus now just one point behind fourth-placed Bologna, Tudor will hope that this victory marks the beginning of a strong push for Champions League football—and that Yildiz continues to play a pivotal role in their success.