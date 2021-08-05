Decisive week in negotiations for Locatelli and Dybala

After securing the signing of Kaio Jorge and reaching an agreement with Atalanta for Merih Demiral, Juventus are set to turn their attention to two main fronts in the next few days.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, an important meeting between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo is expected to take place this week.

Although the two parties have met on three previous occasions, they are yet to find an agreement. The Old Lady’s offer includes a two-year loan worth 5 million euros, plus 20 millions to redeem the player on permanent basis, 7 millions as bonuses and a percentage of 25% on a future resale.

On the other hand, the Neroverdi still ask for 35 millions. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to bridge the gap in the next meeting.

On another front, Paulo Dybala’s agent – Jorge Antun – is in Italy at the moment, and has finished his quarantine period on Wednesday.

Whilst a meeting with the Juventus directors is yet be scheduled, the source expects it to take place between Friday and Saturday, as the team will travel to meet Barcelona on Sunday for the Gamper Trophy.

Even though the negotiations for the Argentine’s new contract won’t be easy, the report believes that an agreement can be found, with the player earning 8 million euros per season, plus some bonuses that would see the figure rising to 10 millions.