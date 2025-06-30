TORONTO, ON - JUNE 7: Jonathan David #10 of Canada arrives ahead of playing Ukraine in their Canadian Shield Tournament match at the BMO Field on June 7, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Juventus are hoping to finalise their agreement with Jonathan David by the end of the week, but they’re also keeping other tracks alive, just in case the negotiations go awry.

The Bianconeri have made significant progress in their talks with the 25-year-old who will be a free agent by the end of Monday when his contract with LOSC Lille officially expires.

The Ligue 1 boys were desperate to keep the Brooklyn native, but he has long decided it is past time for him to embark on a new career chapter.

Although he had several suitors among Europe’s elite, Juventus have emerged as the ultimate favourites. The Serie A giants have reportedly struck an agreement with the player’s agents on a five-year contract that includes a net salary of €6 million per season.

Juventus looking to close Jonathan David deal

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus will be looking to iron out the remaining details in their agreement, and that includes agent commissions, which they’re still hoping to reduce.

The Turin-based newspaper believes this could be a decisive week on this front, as the white smoke may emerge in the coming days.

That being said, Damien Comolli and Co. won’t rest on their laurels, as they continue to follow alternative targets, and one of them is Samu Aghehowa, explains the source.

Samu Aghehowa (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Juventus rekindle interest in Samu Aghehowa

The 21-year-old is a Spanish international striker who rose through the ranks of Granada and was then poached by Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023.

The Colchoneros immediately sent him on loan to Alavés where he managed to impress, before selling them to Porto last summer. At the time, Juventus were said to be one of his suitors, but it was the Dragao who prevailed in the race.

Aghehowa enjoyed a solid first campaign in Portugal, contributing with 27 goals and three assists across all competitions.

Juventus have thus decided to revive their interest in the young Spaniard, identifying him as a fallback option if they miss out on David or Randal Kolo Muani.