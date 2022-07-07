In recent weeks, Juventus have been making significant steps in their pursuit of Nicolò Zaniolo.

The young player has a contract with Roma until 2024, but he appears unwilling to renew his deal, prompting the club to find a solution this summer in order to gain maximum profit.

The Bianconeri are obviously the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old who would be eager to join the club he supported during his upbringing.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini had a meeting with Zaniolo’s agent on Wednesday.

As the source explains, the two parties had already reached an agreement in principle regarding the player’s contract.

However, the Old Lady still needs to forge an offer that convinces Roma to part ways with the versatile star.

The report believes that the two clubs have agreed on the player’s valuation (around 40 million euros), but they still need to find a formula for the transfer.

The source adds that this weekend could be decisive for the conclusion of the deal.

Juve FC say

While we do hope that the management finds a total agreement for Zaniolo’s transfer as soon as possible, perhaps the talks will require some additional time.

So even if Juventus don’t conclude the deal by the end of the weekend, it wouldn’t be a major issue as long as the negotiations are gradually advancing.