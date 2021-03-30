Decorated Juventus target confirms availability this summer

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City this summer at the end of his current playing deal, with Juventus amongst those linked with his signature.

The Argentine striker has won four Premier League titles with the Citizens since joining in 2011, and they are closing in on a fifth at present.

Aguero has missed much of the current campaign through injury however, limiting him to just three goals in all competitions, but his ability to stay fit has been a constant issue in recent years.

The 32 year-old always seemed to return from previous injuries to recover his amazing goalscoring form, but the reality is that he will turn 33 before this season is out, which leaves question marks on how much time he could have left at the top of the game.

While Juventus are likely to be in the running for a new striker option this summer, having their own question marks over the futures of Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

I’m very much torn hearing links with Aguero, knowing how amazing he has been over the years for Man City in the Premier League, but I can’t help but think he would most likely be another stop-gap, when we could well be looking for a new long-term striker to fire us back to glory.

Should Juventus pursue Aguero this summer?

Patrick