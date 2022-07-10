Juventus has reached an agreement over personal terms with Nahuel Molina and will now look to agree on a fee with Udinese, reports CalcioMercato.

The Argentinian was impressive in Serie A last season and his fine performances helped The Friulians to enjoy a good campaign.

Clubs scouted him for most of the campaign and he has now been linked with a move away from them.

Juve wants to win the race for his signature and he also finds Max Allegri’s project interesting.

The report claims the Bianconeri have been speaking with his camp and they have secured an agreement that will see him earn around 2.5m euros net per season at the Allianz Stadium for four seasons.

But Juve and Udinese are still far apart in their valuation. The Udine side wants 30m euros, but the Bianconeri first offer is worth 15m euros plus bonuses.

Juve FC Says

After adding Cambiaso to our squad, a move for Molina will mean we have new full-backs.

Players in those positions now could have done better in the last campaign and these new signings will either make them improve or replace them in our starting XI.

Every player in the squad will get a chance to impress in the preseason and the best of them will be in the team when the season begins.